Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Trial Delayed Right Before Scheduled Start Date

It's already been a long time coming for the victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy and their victims seeking out justice. The dozens and dozens of lawsuits filed over the notoriously deadly music festival were collected into one major legal undertaking. But as you'd expect with so many defendants and so many cases the resulting trial has moved quite slowly. Back in March they were still settling who the actual defendants in the case would be. Drake, who made a surprise appearance at the festival, was released from the lawsuit. Travis Scott made a similar request but it was denied.

According to Billboard, the newest delay in the trial is yet another one of the defendants trying to get out of the case, Apple. The company livestreamed the festival on their Apple Music platform and were included in lawsuits alongside Scott and many others who worked on the festival. Apple is also attempting to be freed from the lawsuit making a free speech argument. They're appealing a motion that was already struck down arguing that streaming the concert grants them the right to free speech as electronic media. While the appeal is being weighed the trial has to be delayed. It was about the reach the jury selection phase, but that's now been pushed back.

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Trial Delayed Again

Prior to this delay the latest development in the Astroworld Festival trial dealt with the public's ability to watch it. The victims filed a motion attempting to get the trial broadcast online. Their statement indicated they were seeking transparency and accountability with the move. They already scored a pretty significant win when the judge ruled that the trial will have a jury that Scott and the other defendants will have to face.

What do you think of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival trial being delayed after Apple made a last second move to try and be released from the trial? If the court proceedings end up being livestreamed do you think you'll tune in? Let us know in the comment section below.

