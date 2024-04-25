Travis Scott Will Have To Face Jury Trial For Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott will now have to face a jury of his peers in relation to the numerous lawsuits for the Astroworld Festival tragedy. According to Billboard, Judge Kristen Hawkins has ruled that Scott will not be able to avoid the trial. Previously, Scott's attorneys had claimed that he could not be legally liable for what went down. Attorney Daniel Petrocelli was the one to make this argument, noting that adrenaline and all sorts of other factors play into these shows.

“Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances,” Scott's attorney said. “Which only makes sense: Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site-design.”

Travis Scott Headed To Court

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Scott has been sued by upwards of 2500 people, including the families of those who passed away during the show. Artists like Drake have been investigated throughout the process, although Drizzy has been asked to be dismissed from the case. In fact, Drake got what he wanted. Now, Scott will have to go through the arduous court process, and it could very well take a while given the fact that a class action lawsuit is at play. Only time will tell how this will play out.

Let us know what you think of this update, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Travis Scott is at fault for what happened? Do you think this trial will lead to significant payouts?

