Travis Scott Astroworld Lawsuit: Trial Start Date Revealed

Overall, the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival in 2021 was a disaster. Ten people were killed during the festival, and thousands of others were injured during a crowd crush. It was one of the biggest festival tragedies in the history of hip-hop, and the ramifications are still being felt to this day. Scott, Live Nation, and even Apple Inc. have been subjected to numerous lawsuits. However, it was recently revealed that Scott had settled nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits that had been filed.

Now, Scott is still facing one more for the death of 9-year-old Ezra Blount. A couple of days ago in Houston, State District Judge Kristen Hawkins revealed that the trial for this lawsuit would begin in September. In fact, the exact date for jury selection has been set for September 10th. The family of Blount wanted to have the trial earlier, but judge Hawkins revealed that this would not be feasible at the moment. Of course, the trial could be canceled if Scott and Live Nation come through with a settlement in the next few months.

Travis Scott Could Be On The Stand Soon

In addition to the wrongful death lawsuits, there are also a ton of injury cases that are still ongoing. Following the tragedy, it was well known that this would be a legal nightmare for the artist. For now, the recent settlement amounts have not been disclosed. That said, it seems clear that this is costing Scott millions of dollars right now.

Let us know what you think about the Travis Scott Astroworld situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Travis Scott was at fault for all of this? Do you feel safe when attending big festivals? Are festivals doing enough for safety and first responders? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

