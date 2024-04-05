Travis Scott And Texas "Stampede" Video Criticized After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will always be synonymous with the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. It was one of the most tragic hip-hop incidents of the 21st century, and the rapper was criticized by fans for the way he publicly handled the situation. Scott's career has continued to thrive in the years since, but a recent Instagram post rubbed fans the wrong way. The post saw the University of Texas football team "stampede" the camera next to Scott. Many felt the post was disrespectful to the memory of those who lost their lives at the Astroworld festival.

The Instagram post was part of Scott's "Jack Goes Back To College" rollout. The rapper partnered with various sports companies to launch an NCAA fashion brand, and the University of Texas was the second stop on his promo tour. In isolation, the video of the Longhorns storming the field is inoffensive. The UT account added the caption: "POV: Travis Scott pulls up to practice," furthering the celebratory intention. However, the context of what happened at Astroworld was not lost on the rest of the world. Viewers took to the comment section in droves to voice their displeasure over the post and its seeming lack of awareness.

Scott's UT Post Was Labeled Insensitive

It's easy to see why. Firstly, Scott is still dealing with lawsuits from the horrific 2021 incident. Secondly, the rapper is actively promoting the same aggressive energy that led to the death of nine people at said incident. Fans were particularly bothered by the end of the Instagram video, when the football players are seen stomping over the camera as though it were a person on the ground. Not a good look at all. Some IG users called the post "disturbing," while others criticized Scott's marketing team for allowing such a mishap to occur.

Travis Scott has offered condolences over the Astroworld tragedy despite the ongoing lawsuits. During a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper admitted to being "devastated" by what happened. "I always think about it," he admitted. "Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost." Scott discussed the incident on the EUPHORIA album cut "My Eyes," which he deemed his favorite song on the album. "The song is emotional to me," he told GQ. "And that verse means a lot to me."

