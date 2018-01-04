University Of Texas
- SportsArch Manning Reveals Where He'll Be Playing NCAA FootballEli and Peyton's nephew is going to play College ball soon.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsFive Colleges Bronny James Jr. Could Play ForBronny James Jr. will have a big decision to make soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLonghorns LB Jake Ehrlinger Found Dead At 20Ehlinger was found close to the University of Texas campus.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPETA Wants To Put An End To Animal Mascots After Sugar Bowl IncidentThe animal rights group was not happy with the two schools.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatthew McConaughey Named “Minister Of Culture” For Texas’ Basketball ArenaCan't open a new arena without appointing a "Minister of Culture."By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyWhite Professor Calls Police On Black Student For Putting Her Feet UpEveryone should be able to relax a bit. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsKevin Durant Makes Massive Donation To The University Of TexasTexas will rename two basketball facilities in honor of Kevin Durant.By Kyle Rooney