Travis Scott's Team Deny Rapper's Involvement In "Bogus" Lawsuit

BY Elias Andrews 76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Travis Scott gets interviewed during warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
More legal troubles for Cactus Jack.

Travis Scott found himself in legal hot water on Monday. The rapper was named in an assault lawsuit filed by a man named Omar Muhanna. The man claimed that Scott's bodyguard hit him during a confrontation at a New York venue in August 2024. He claimed the bodyguard made "violent physical contact" that led to him suffering "serious and permanent injuries." Travis Scott's legal team has fired back, however. The team issued a statement to TMZ denying the rapper's involvement in the alleged incident.

Travis Scott's representatives dismissed the lawsuit as a "bogus" attempt to capitalize on his fame. The team claimed Muhanna was being "frivolous" by naming the rapper, who was not even present when the alleged assault took place. Scott's legal team claim that Scott was actually having dinner at a Manhattan restaurant at the time. Furthermore, the team believes the rapper should not be held accountable for an interaction between a stranger and an employee. "[He didn't] do anything wrong here other than hiring a security company," the statement read. It's since been confirmed that the bodyguard in question was not a part of Scott's personal protection.

Read More: Travis Scott's "4X4" Suffers The Steepest Drop-Off From Number One In Billboard History

Why Is Travis Scott Being Sued?

Despite Travis Scott's efforts, Muhanna is moving forward with his suit. The man said the rapper should have never hired the bodyguard in question. Muhanna also claimed that the bodyguard has a "propensity for the type of behavior" that led to his injuries. He's seeking damages, though the specific amount has yet to be specified. This is not the first time Travis Scott has been dragged into a legal matter. The rapper resolved the ramifications of the tragic Astroworld incident as recently as May 2024. He was hit with tons of wrongful death lawsuits in the wake of the 2021 incident, and settled them outside of court.

Travis Scott has been eager to move past the Astroworld tragedy, but he admitted that the incident still bothers him. "I always think about it," he explained to GQ. "Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost." The rapper also vowed to be more careful and appreciative of his fans in the future. "Every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better," he said.

Read More: Travis Scott Watched Drake's Anita Max Win Tour On Facetime

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 930
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 71.5K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Drake's Lawyers Find Evidence Proving His Innocence In Nightclub Brawl 4.1K