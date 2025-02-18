Travis Scott's Team Deny Rapper's Involvement In "Bogus" Lawsuit

Travis Scott found himself in legal hot water on Monday. The rapper was named in an assault lawsuit filed by a man named Omar Muhanna. The man claimed that Scott's bodyguard hit him during a confrontation at a New York venue in August 2024. He claimed the bodyguard made "violent physical contact" that led to him suffering "serious and permanent injuries." Travis Scott's legal team has fired back, however. The team issued a statement to TMZ denying the rapper's involvement in the alleged incident.

Travis Scott's representatives dismissed the lawsuit as a "bogus" attempt to capitalize on his fame. The team claimed Muhanna was being "frivolous" by naming the rapper, who was not even present when the alleged assault took place. Scott's legal team claim that Scott was actually having dinner at a Manhattan restaurant at the time. Furthermore, the team believes the rapper should not be held accountable for an interaction between a stranger and an employee. "[He didn't] do anything wrong here other than hiring a security company," the statement read. It's since been confirmed that the bodyguard in question was not a part of Scott's personal protection.

Why Is Travis Scott Being Sued?

Despite Travis Scott's efforts, Muhanna is moving forward with his suit. The man said the rapper should have never hired the bodyguard in question. Muhanna also claimed that the bodyguard has a "propensity for the type of behavior" that led to his injuries. He's seeking damages, though the specific amount has yet to be specified. This is not the first time Travis Scott has been dragged into a legal matter. The rapper resolved the ramifications of the tragic Astroworld incident as recently as May 2024. He was hit with tons of wrongful death lawsuits in the wake of the 2021 incident, and settled them outside of court.