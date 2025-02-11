Travis Scott's "4X4" Suffers The Steepest Drop-Off From Number One In Billboard History

BY Zachary Horvath 578 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Oct 22, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; American songwriter Travis Scott before the game between the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This is not the first time Scott has been on the wrong side of chart history.

There's no doubt that Travis Scott is one hip-hop's brightest stars. But even with that being a pretty widely known fact, sometimes his songs and projects don't always do the best on the charts. Case and point, "4X4." His first solo single since "K-POP," the song was teased relentlessly prior to its release on January 24. Both the WWE and NCAA both had a hand in helping promote the anthemic-sounding track. Fans were pretty ecstatic to get their hands on it at first. However, the hype seems to be slowing down considerably. In its first week, it skyrocketed to the top of the Hot 100. But now just a week later and "4X4" is experiencing the largest drop-off from number one ever.

Not accounting for holiday songs, Scott's potential lead single for his next album now sits at 57. For comparison, the next worst decline is "Like Crazy" by Jimin of BTS. That went from number one to 45. Others in similarly poor territory include Taylor Swift with "willow" and "TROLLZ" by 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj. "Life Goes On" by BTS is there also falling all the way to 28. Then, Travis Scott appears again with "FRANCHISE" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A, which went down to 25.

Read More: Blueface's Appearance Elicits Concern As New Photo From Jail Goes Viral

How Many Number One Songs Does Travis Scott Have?

Unfortunately for the Houston superstar, his projects have been on the wrong side of chart history as well. Ironically, a similar thing happened just last year when Travis Scott rereleased DAYS BEFORE RODEO to streaming. After narrowly losing to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet by 1,000 units, week two saw it drop by 94.7%. That was also a historic low for the decade and it dropped to 30 on the Hot 200. However, it would make it to the top a month later.

While Scott has gone been on a performance rollercoaster lately, don't let this alter your view of his past dominance. At the end of the day, "4X4" did become another number one hit, which is also his fifth of his career. Others include the aforementioned "FRANCHISE," as well as "THE SCOTTS" with Kid Cudi, "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM," and "SICKO MODE" with Drake. He's also accrued four albums to reach the mountaintop. UTOPIA, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, DAYS BEFORE RODEO and ASTROWORLD have all done so.

Read More: Super Bowl Halftime Show Protester Reveals The Truth About Kendrick Lamar's Involvement In His Plan

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES Music Travis Scott's "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" Sees Historic Drop-Off In Second Week On The Charts 1.8K
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Music Travis Scott Wants To Announce His Next Album Title But Fears "People Aren't Going To Understand It" 2.7K
future travis scott Music Future & Travis Scott Make History For Severely Different Reasons On The Billboard Hot 200 Chart 1.8K