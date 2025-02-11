Travis Scott's "4X4" Suffers The Steepest Drop-Off From Number One In Billboard History

There's no doubt that Travis Scott is one hip-hop's brightest stars. But even with that being a pretty widely known fact, sometimes his songs and projects don't always do the best on the charts. Case and point, "4X4." His first solo single since "K-POP," the song was teased relentlessly prior to its release on January 24. Both the WWE and NCAA both had a hand in helping promote the anthemic-sounding track. Fans were pretty ecstatic to get their hands on it at first. However, the hype seems to be slowing down considerably. In its first week, it skyrocketed to the top of the Hot 100. But now just a week later and "4X4" is experiencing the largest drop-off from number one ever.

Not accounting for holiday songs, Scott's potential lead single for his next album now sits at 57. For comparison, the next worst decline is "Like Crazy" by Jimin of BTS. That went from number one to 45. Others in similarly poor territory include Taylor Swift with "willow" and "TROLLZ" by 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj. "Life Goes On" by BTS is there also falling all the way to 28. Then, Travis Scott appears again with "FRANCHISE" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A, which went down to 25.

How Many Number One Songs Does Travis Scott Have?

Unfortunately for the Houston superstar, his projects have been on the wrong side of chart history as well. Ironically, a similar thing happened just last year when Travis Scott rereleased DAYS BEFORE RODEO to streaming. After narrowly losing to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet by 1,000 units, week two saw it drop by 94.7%. That was also a historic low for the decade and it dropped to 30 on the Hot 200. However, it would make it to the top a month later.