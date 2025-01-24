Travis Scott Scores A Triumphant Return With New Single "4X4"

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists on the planet. He didn't drop a new album in 2024, and yet he still managed to have one of the biggest first weeks of the year with his DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape. Travis Scott is ready to kick off a new chapter in 2025. The rapper teased the single "4X4" during a WWE appearance. He then performed the song in its entirety during the CFB National Championship. Well, the song is finally here. And it's excellent.

Travis Scott's comeback single is a booming distillation of what makes him so appealing. The beat is one mammoth synth hit after another. Scott does his thing on the verses, but it's the chorus that really makes "4X4" one of his most exciting songs in a long time. The "four by four, I tint my windows" chorus is wildly catchy from the moment you first hear it. It's the sort of chorus you can fully chant by the end of the first time you hear the song. Travis Scott has been criticized in the past for relying too heavily on features to carry his singles, but he takes solo vocal duties here. He doesn't need help. "4X4" is out of here.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Travis Scott Kicks It Into High Gear On His 2025 Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Like a pro, linе 'em up, bring it back, touch your toes (Yeah, ooh)

Hit a batch, take the sack, can you roll?

It was the X, I relaxed, take control (Ooh)

We gon' get 'em back, they too close (They too close)