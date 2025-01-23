Travis Scott Turns Up To Unreleased Snippet Amidst Album Rumors

Travis Scott SZN is almost here. The rapper has been quiet on the new music front, but he spent the last leg of 2024 warning fans. He told Cultured magazine that he's "locked in" and ready to start a new era of his career. He premiered the song "4X4" during the CFB Championship. And on Wednesday night, Travis Scott gave fans a taste of a brand new song. The superstar rapper attended a club after Louis Vutton's Paris Fashion, and proceeded to turn up to the untitled track.

The snippet is brief, but Travis Scott appears to be having the time of his life. Scott is dressed in all white with black sunglasses, and pantomimes the words to each verse. Scott continues to dance alongside the DJ who's spinning the unreleased track. The most interesting thing, however, is the audience. While it's a pretty common practice to debut new music in a club setting, most times onlookers are loud and make it hard to hear the song. This is not the case here. Those in attendance are silent, and most of them have a phone out to record what they're hearing. La Flame is locked in, and his fans appear to be as well.

Travis Scott Promised A "New Chapter" In April 2025

Travis Scott was one of several celebrities who attended Louis Vutton Paris Fashion Week. The rapper was seen alongside Future, Pharrell Williams and Oscar winner Adrien Brody. Scott even posed for a pic with Pharrell, a Louis Vutton brand ambassador. The photo led some fans to speculate on, and hope for, a Scott and Pharrell musical collaboration in the future. Both artists are known for their eclectic taste, and footage of Pharrell in the studio during the UTOPIA sessions even made its way online.

Regardless of who he's working with, Travis Scott is doing a great job of drumming up excitement. Some feared the rapper was blowing smoke when he took to Instagram on November 20th. "New chapter, new performance," he wrote. "Got till April cuse I'm coming." There was speculation as to whether he would really be able to roll out a new album and era in such a short period of time. All signs point to yes, and we can't wait.