Travis Scott Sends Fans Into Frenzy By Teasing New Music: "I'm Coming"

"New chapter" incoming.

Travis Scott had is ready to blow minds again. The rapper has not slowed down since the release of his 2023 album, UTOPIA, as she's spent most of the year touring the world. On Wednesday, Scott opted to close the book on UTOPIA, and look to the future. He confirmed that he would be appearing as one of the headliners at Coachella in 2025. More importantly, though, the rapper took to Instagram to hint at brand new music during the first quarter of the year. A "new chapter" that has fans absolutely thrilled.

The IG post came on the heels of the Coachella announcement. Travis Scott left a comment under the festival sheet with a laundry list of promises. "New chapter," the rapper wrote. "New performance, new Coachella set by La Flame and Cactus Jack. First of its kind." Not exciting enough? Scott decided to up the ante by giving fans a tentative start date for his aforementioned "new chapter." And it's right around the corner. "PS," Travis Scott added. "Y'all n**gas got til April cause I'm coming." It's impressive that the rapper will reportedly have new music ready in the next five months.

Travis Scott Told Fans His "Next Chapter" Starts In April

Those who have been keeping up with Travis Scott throughout 2024, however, know that he has been hard at work in between tour dates. The rapper implied that he has been recording songs at every tour stop during his Circus Maximus Tour back in January. A month later, he posted some exciting messages for fans on his Instagram Story. "I love music so f**king much," he wrote. "And for the record. We will be backkkkkk. I gotta kick a new gear since they think it’s play time." There was an extended period of time in which Travis Scott was quiet about new music.