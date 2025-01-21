Travis Scott Debuts New Single "4X4" Live During CFB Championship

La Flame is back.

Travis Scott never stops. The rapper may still be basking in the glow of UTOPIA, and the successful world tour that followed, but he's already prepping the next chapter. Scott confirmed that he's hard at work on new music, and on January 20, he treated fans to a new single. Titled "4X4," the song serves as the introduction to whatever Travis Scott phase is around the corner. To further excite fans, Scott put on a live rendition of the song during the College Football Championship.

The live performance was fantastic. A marching band played what felt like an endless horn section, while their outlines lit up the stage. Travis Scott stood amidst them all, with a warm orange hue enveloping him. Scott sounded crystal clear in terms of vocal delivery, and the synth leads throughout the song sounded incredible ringing out through the stadium. It was yet another example of Travis Scott putting the lessons he learned from Kanye West's "stadium status" mindset into play. "4X4" is a banger of a song, too. Not a radical change up, but another atmospheric, trap-influenced single.

Travis Scott's New Single Is Available For Pre-Order

Travis Scott's performance would be reason enough to get excited. But it appears as though fans will be getting the studio version of "4X4" sooner than later. A pre-order link for the single was released shortly after Scott's performance. Once fans placed their order, they were notified that the physical copies will be shipping within a week. This led many fans to speculate that Travis Scott will drop the official version of "4X4" on Friday, January 24. Scott eventually confirmed this release date to be legit.

Not only did the rapper tease the song's release during a recent WWE appearance, he talked about his upcoming album with Cultured in September. "I'm back in album mode. I’ve been working on music and sh*t every day on tour," Scott explained. "When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f*cking amped." Based on the reception to "4X4" so far, it seems like the fans are amped too.

