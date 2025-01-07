Travis Scott Debuts New WWE Song "4X4" During Monday Night RAW

He made quite an impression.

Travis Scott came through and destroyed the building on WWE Raw. The beloved wrestling series made its Netflix debut on Monday, and Scott was among the celebrities in attendance. Unlike O'Shea Jackson, Jr. or Macaulay Culkin, however, the rapper participated in the wrestling event. He pulled up, smoked a blunt, and even chatted with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The highlight of Travis Scott's appearance, though, was when he walked out into the arena, and treated fans to a new Monday Night RAW theme song.

Travis Scott was single-handedly responsible for one of the highlights of evening. The rapper entered the arena with a belt around his shoulder. Before fans could see him, however, lights cut off and a brand new song echoed through the speakers. Synth leads dominate the opening seconds, before Scott's signature vocals register. WWE fans got to hear the first 40 seconds of the song, which was later confirmed to be called "4X4." Those who didn't watch the Netflix episode, however, were able to hear another part of the song on Travis Scott's Instagram Live.

Travis Scott Walked Out With WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso

The rapper hopped on Instagram Live and teased a larger portion of the song. A significant portion of the firs verse can be heard in the IG snippet. It goes without saying, though, that the beat sounds a lot better when heard through a booming arena system. The WWE announcers confirmed "4X4" will be the theme song for Monday Night RAW moving forward. Travis Scott is a dedicated WWE fan, and the rapper has a lot of experience when it comes to teasing new music using wrestling as a platform. Scott did it during an episode of SmackDown in October.

Travis Scott didn't appear on the episode, but he was name dropped by WWE superstar Jimmy Uso. He went for a ride for Roman Reigns during a segment, and when he gushed about how he had never heard the Travis Scott song Reigns played. Reigns in turn, revealed that he had a special connection with Scott. "It ain't out yet," the wrestler told a shocked Jimmy Uso. Fittingly, Scott walked out with Jimmy's brother, Jey, during the same RAW episode in which he debuted "4X4."