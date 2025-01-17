Cameron Diaz Crowns Travis Scott & Tyler The Creator As Her GOAT Rappers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1172 Views
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers
Jan 9, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Movie actress Cameron Diaz attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A pretty based pick for Cameron Diaz, if you ask us.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx were the most recent guests on Complex's "GOAT Talk" series, where the debate the "greatest of all time" in a variety of categories. Specifically, they spoke with the publication to promote their upcoming Netflix film Back In Action, which not only marked Diaz's movie comeback, but also found itself in the middle of Foxx's infamous health scare. Eventually, they got around to the question of who the GOAT rapper is, and the San Diego native's answers may surprise you. She first shouted out Tyler, The Creator and then gave props to Travis Scott, and Jamie followed up by recalling an encounter with the former.

"I ran into Tyler, The Creator at a restaurant," Jamie Foxx told Cameron Diaz. "I didn't know he was that tall. That motherf***er [is], like, 6'2" and rocked up. 'Yeah, I get that a lot.'" Then, Diaz continued: "Also, like, I just [have[ kind of gotten a little bit more into, like, Travis Scott. I didn't realize, and I was like, 'Oh, this is some elevated s**t.'" Foxx followed up by proclaiming that his GOAT rapper is Jay-Z, and hilariously impersonated Hov's laugh. However, we don't know how much he's laughing these days...

Read More: Tyler The Creator Enters The Video Game World With Fan-Made Adventure Through His Eras

Cameron Diaz Praises Tyler The Creator & Travis Scott

Regardless, these are some pretty based (albeit very popular) picks for Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx when it comes to their GOAT rappers. We all know that Jay pops up on GOAT lists pretty much automatically, but Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott are two newer generation leaders that seem to build more and more momentum with each move. Tyler just had arguably his biggest year yet thanks to the release of CHROMAKOPIA in October of 2024.

As for Travis Scott, UTOPIA took over the hip-hop world and beyond in 2023, and fans are very excited for what could come next. We can't help but wonder Cameron Diaz's favorite songs from these artists, and how deep she is into rap as a genre. While these picks and favorites are always fun to discuss, we have a feeling that Tyler and Travis in particular will become much more common answers moving forward.

Read More: Cardi B & Travis Scott Get An Invite To Perform In China After Kanye West's Successful Shows

[via]

