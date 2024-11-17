Tyler The Creator's "CHROMAKOPIA" Secures Yet Another Week At No. 1 On Billboard

Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Tyler the Creator arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This marks Tyler's longest-running No. 1 album to date.

Tyler The Creator faced some mockery on the Internet for dropping his album on a Monday, but he ended up having his best commercial performance to date. Moreover, CHROMAKOPIA now spends its third week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart with 104K album-equivalent units sold in the week ending November 14, according to Billboard and Luminate. This now became the longest-running chart-topping LP from the Hawthorne native. The previous slot was for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST in two separate weeks in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Streaming pushed most of these new numbers, although physical album sales and box sets also provided a boost.

What's more is that this continued commercial success for CHROMAKOPIA comes as Tyler, The Creator is kicking off its live success for his upcoming tour. Following some smaller shows and listening parties, he closed out day one of his Camp Flog Gnaw carnival and festival at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Saturday night (November 16). It was the first time that the former Odd Future frontman performed many cuts off of the new project in a more formal, setlist-driven, full stage production setting with a massive audience, and it was a stellar main debut. Special guests included Doechii, Daniel Caesar, ScHoolboy Q, and even a twerk-off with Sexyy Red for "Sticky." Better find a mop... Because they gave it their all, and someone has to clean up the sweat.

Tyler The Creator Goes No. 1 Again With CHROMAKOPIA

In addition to all this, Tyler, The Creator also contributed to another amazing last-quarter hip-hop album that adds to his achievements this week. He lent a small but welcome feature to Maxo Kream's new project Personification, which you should absolutely spin right now if you haven't already.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator expressed his gratitude to fans a lot since CHROMAKOPIA dropped a few weeks ago, and you can tell this particular era and rollout for him is very special. It makes us even more excited to continue to dive in and enjoy the ride, and with his world tour on the way in 2025, we're sure that we will be enjoying these new tracks for a long time.

