Maxo Kream Showcases Three Unique Perspectives On "Personification"

Rob49, Denzel Curry, Tyler, The Creator, and more appear on the Houston MC's fourth album.

There are three perspectives that he raps from on Personification and they are Trigger Maxo, Punken, and Emekwanem. Trigger is the more brash and gangster-like profile, so "Big H*e Me." As for Punken, a reference to his fourth overall project, is the more introspective and thought-provoking side. Then, there's the latter which is his government name, and it represents his current lifestyle as a father and role model of sorts. The overall idea of Personification is an interesting one, however, it doesn't feel fully realized. Maybe dividing the personas into discs may have helped get the idea across more effectively as all of them feel jumbled together. But there are good tracks that most fans will appreciate.

Maxo Kream has brought us Personification, his fourth official album of his underappreciated career. The Houston storyteller had given us several potential glimpses into this project throughout the year. At times, they were extremely hard-hitting and personal. "No Then You A H*e" still holds the top spot in terms of our favorite Maxo tracks from 2024. However, the episodic recalling on "Big H*e Me" is certainly in contention as well. But instead of continuing to hone his already well-established tracks in this vein, he's been giving us some more loose bangers such as "Bang The Bus" too. This diversity is something that Maxo Kream was looking to achieve on this new album.

