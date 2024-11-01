Maxo Kream Delivers An Excellent & Wise Tale About Being With The Right Crowd On "Big H*e Me"

Maxo Kream remains a prominent yet underrated figure within the Southern hip-hop region. The Houston native has been having a pretty remarkable year amongst the megastars in his area such as Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. For example, he's been developing a tight knit relationship with underground producer evilgiane with the rauchy "Bang The Bus" and heat-seeking "Eye Know." You can also take a look at his respectable feature run in 2024 which consists of the assistance of 03 Greedo, Denzel Curry, That Mexican OT, and more. However, his efforts in which he's been the featured act are arguably the most impressive. "No Then You A H*e," is a touching and painful tribute to his late father, who tragically passed earlier this year.
It's a tremendous story-telling record, and one that displays just how talented of a writer he is. That similar level of excellence shows up on Maxo Kream's latest single, "Big H*e Me." It's one of the tracks that will appear on his upcoming album that will be out on November 8, Personification. Based on the title and creative artwork, it looks like we are getting all of Maxo's personalities, ranging from earnest and serious, personal, and carefree. "Big H*e Me" looks to fit in the former of the categories, as the nearly five-minute cut explores into betrayal and personal experiences with back stabbers. It also touches on being around the right people, something that Maxo had to learn from the age of 14. He continues to wow us this year and we cannot wait for the album.
"Big H*e Me" - Maxo Kream
