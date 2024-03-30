Maxo Kream & That Mexican OT Pay Homage To Chopped & Screwed On "Talkin In Screw"

Maxo Kream is back at it with another banger for 2024. The Texas rapper has been on an underrated run over the first few months of the year in terms of singles. He started off with the hazy and raunchy "Bang The Bus" with underground producer evilgiane. Then, at the beginning of March, he put out his first solo release with "No Then You A H*e." A touching tribute to his late father with a message about toughness and the loaded expectations of men, it was easily one of the best songs this month. Now, to wrap things up before April, Maxo Kream is teaming up with That Mexican OT for "Talkin In Screw."

This track is stark difference from the emotional record preceding it. It sees the two Texas artists go for the trap sound that also makes a nod to the chopped and screwed sounds of Southern hip-hop. The title is a clever play-on-words, as the main theme of the track is about people talking sideways about Maxo and OT. They use "screw" in place of hating, and like Maxo says on the chorus, "Make a n**** slow his roll like he talkin' in Screw."

Listen To "Talkin In Screw" By Maxo Kream & That Mexican OT

That is Kream saying he is going to make sure the haters are going to relax and fix their tone. These two first worked together on OT's 2023 record Lonestar Luchador, which featured the hit "Johnny Dang." With all of this recent output, hopefully Maxo has a new tape on the way. Be sure to check out the song with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up, Lamb truck, pop trunk, make a yellow b**** choose

Young Crip n****, got rich off blues

Sip syrup, pop Perc, got pink, got blues

I be on lean like fat n**** shoes

Catch me on lean like a n**** with no knees

Opp n**** weak, wanna beat 'bout a freak

