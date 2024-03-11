Maxo Kream Gives A Touching Tribute To His Father On "No Then You A H*e"

These past couple of weeks have had to be tough for Maxo Kream. The longtime Texas rapper recently lost his father, Emekwanem Biosah Sr., on Sunday February 25. He shared a sad but thankful post on his Instagram, appreciating everything he had taught him throughout their relationship. The rap community came out in droves to support the mourning Maxo and it was great to see them come together and reach out. After letting this settle, he had decided to return by dropping a tribute to his pops with a single. "No Then You A H*e" is a spectral-like track, but it is also beautiful at the same time.

Maxo raps, "Real street legend, to me you was my papa though / Heart attack, a couple stroke, blood pressure, dementia / Papa Maxo was a soldier and through me forever livin'." "No Then You A H*e," as we mentioned, has a haunting feeling but it fits the tone to a tee. With its very faint drums and choral-esque vocals, it helps you get lost in the lyrics in a good way.

However, this is not the only solid drop from Maxo Kream lately. He and rising star evilgiane have been cooking up some stuff in the studio. "Bang The Bus" was about what the title says, but it had some inventive production. Furthermore, tracks like "Whatchamacallit" and "Bonecrusher" were both fun collaborations with Luh Tyler and Key Glock, respectively. Hopefully, Maxo can keep this up and deliver an album soon. Our continued condolences go to him and the rest of his family and friends.

