Killer Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s Death

Maxo Kream is mourning his father's passing.

BYCole Blake
Rolling Loud Southern California

Maxo Kream announced the passing of his father, Emekwanem Biosah Sr., in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday. In response, numerous artists came forward in the comments section with messages of support. Kream shared several pictures and videos of his dad, including one with Young Thug.

“My Idol the Legend the Man that made me who I am today frfr,” he captioned the post. “I’m thankful for all the Game yu gave me and showed me. Yu was a real Money gettin N***a that Ran it up never asked for a hand out and no matter what always put yur family first and I Love yu for that. Yu been fighting wit health problems for years and neva showed signs of giving up all the way to the end. But this sh*t ain’t gone never end jus a new beginning Big Papa Maxo Tell Mmdau I love Him and yal keep watching over us … Till we meet again RIP Emekwanem Biosah Sr #TillWeMeetAgain.”

Maxo Kream Performs At Governors Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Maxo Kream performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Deepest Condolences Brother,” Killer Mike commented in response. Bun B added: “My deepest condolences to you and the family lil bro.” Kenny Beats, IDK, Guapdad 4000, and more artists all shared messages of support as well. Check out Kream's full post below.

Maxo Kream Reflects On His Father's Passing

Kream’s father emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria before he was born. The 2019 album, Brandon Banks, features both Kream and his father on the cover art. Be on the lookout for further updates on Maxo Kream on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
