Maxo Kream Teams Up With Key Glock For Menacing New Single “Bonecrusher”

Maxo Kream is an artist who has built up an impressive resume over the last few years. Overall, he is someone who brings a lot of energy to his music. He also brings forward some great flows and some clever lyrics. Consequently, there are all sorts of fans out there who are waiting for his next move. For the most part, he has been quiet musically throughout 2023. However, now that we are edging closer to the end of the year, he is looking to change that fact.

For instance, it was revealed that today, he would be dropping a new track with Key Glock called “Bonecrusher.” Overall, Key Glock is having an amazing year musically, so it makes sense for these two to link up. Below, you can listen to the new track, which certainly makes great use of these artists’ skill sets. If you are a fan of either of them, then this collab will prove to be a must-listen.

Maxo Kream x Key Glock

The production of this song is both energetic and menacing. This subsequently, brings out some great performances from Maxo and Key Glock as they match the energy. Their chemistry on the track is solid, and if you need something that is going to pump you up heading into the weekend, this will be the track that does it.

Let us know how you are feeling about this new Maxo Kream and Key Glock collaboration, in the comments section below. Would you like to hear some sort of collab album from these two? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

If that backend what they told us, then we pistol whip promoters
You bet’ not lay one hand up on us
‘Cause you could die, you even try to break us up
I’m with my guys, we all got fire, don’t need security in the club

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.