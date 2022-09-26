Mount Kimbie is dumping out tons of new music recently, including new heat alongside two unlikely collaborators. The electronic duo released their new single, “Locked In” ft. Maxo Kream and Pa Salieu this morning. Mount Kimbie craft a hazy, minimalist production that provides room for Maxo Kream and Pa Salieu to bring their distinctive styles together in unity.

It’s another step forward for the electronic group following a five-year hiatus that they returned from earlier this month. They recently released “in your eyes” ft. Slowthai and Danny Brown, “Q,” “Quartz,” and “a deities encore” ft. Liv.e.

It seems we can expect to bring some more eclectic collaborations in the near future.

Check out Mount Kimbie’s new single “Locked In” ft. Maxo Kream and Pa Salieu below.

Quotable Lyrics

Amiris don’t even suit me

Shoot with the Uzi, n***as start crumpin’

N***a wanna fight? Oh, wait

No one-on-one, we jumpin’

He dresses like percussion

Steph Curry with the .30, I’m dumpin’