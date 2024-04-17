03 Greedo Releases Music Video For Maxo Kream Collab "R.I.C.O."

03 Greedo is making the most of his freedom. The Los Angeles rapper was locked up from 2018 to 2023, and has been on a roll ever since his release. The music video for his latest single, "R.I.C.O.," is proof. 03 Greedo and Maxo Kream spit over an ominous beat that's matched perfectly by the lo-fi aesthetic of the video. The camera switches between modern footage and grainy material reminiscent of the 1990s. It's a little retro, a little self-aware, and a lot of grittiness.

The menace of the song's first half is made all the more impressive by the beat switch at the 1:41 mark. 03 Greedo and Maxo Kream kick their measured flows into high gear and deliver menacing bars about blasting snitches and serving time. "R.I.C.O." also benefits from the chemistry between the two emcees. Greedo's animated flow bounces off of Maxo's deeper voice, creating a tension that carries throughout the track. The duo are clearly fans of each other, though, based on the fun interaction they have at the end of the video.

03 Greedo And Maxo Kream Deliver Ominous Vibes

"R.I.C.O." is a perfect example of Greedo's appeal. The track doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it sounds and feels good. The rapper talked about his particular talent during an interview with The Face. "A lot of people make music but it doesn’t feel good," he explained. "My s**t? It feels good. You can feel every word. The street songs? Even if you never held a gun, it makes you feel like you gon’ go ride tonight."

