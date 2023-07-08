Since 03 Greedo saw freedom from jail earlier this year, he got right back into the rap game with a new album, performances, and more. Still, it seems like he isn’t free of accusations or criticism, as apparently someone leaked documents suggesting that he snitched in his case. Moreover, he recently responded to these accusations via Instagram videos and Story posts, suggesting that such claims are ridiculous. For starters, he stood by the five years he served in prison on gun and drug charges as enough proof that he didn’t tell at all. In addition, the Watts rapper called into question the documents themselves, as they are a police report and not official court paperwork breaking down proceedings.

“I just want you b***h a** n***as to know,” 03 Greedo began in a clip. “You know, I did five. Nobody else did nothing off this conviction, this time, whatever y’all calling it. Let’s be clear. My hood ain’t mad at me. Ain’t nothing worked out, you hear me? That’s cute. Who in jail? ‘Oh, that was Greedo work, but he’s still telling.’ I ain’t never said that. But if they want to say I said that, f**k it, let’s go get the videos. I did half a decade, nobody else in jail, it’s my work.”

03 Greedo Denies That He Told

“‘Til 2023, from June to June, hmm,” 03 Greedo continued. “I told on a n***a that I brought with me? Hmm… So you want me to believe that a n***a that got probation while I got five years, I told on him? Okay, that’s cool…” Furthermore, on his Instagram Story, he called out the documents in question. “So that’s police report,” the 35-year-old wrote. “Real or fake that’s not paperwork. U know u done fucced up don’t u.”

Meanwhile, the “Buss Me A Script” MC tends to use social media for more lighthearted fare. For example, he thanked fans for keeping his pockets fat while he was incarcerated. Elsewhere, he also showed off a new chain and British accent on Instagram that even Drake saluted. Regardless, it looks like this will be the last chapter in this sage unless more evidence comes out. For more news and the latest updates on 03 Greedo, stick around on HNHH.

