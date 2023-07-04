If there’s one thing we know that Drake loves by now, it’s an accent. The 36-year-old most frequently gives us his best British and Jamaican impressions. However, there have been a few others over the years as well. Putting on a show is obviously one of his favourite pastimes. Nevertheless, Champagne Papi also enjoys seeing others try their hand at different ways of speaking. Just last week, it was 03 Greedo who caught the Canadian’s attention with his antics in a post shared on Instagram by Nef The Pharaoh.

“Today on Chain Chain television, we’ve got two kilos of diamonds on my neck,” the recently freed rapper declares in a pompous voice as the camera records him showing off a huge chain. “And what we’re doing right now? We’re balling on these b**ch ass ni**as,” Greedo adds with a laugh, blinding viewers with his luxury jewelry. “I’m sorry, if you’re in a relationship we’re changing that,” he suavely noted to any women watching.

Drake Shows Love to 03 Greedo

Afterward, Greedo made it clear that if anyone out there is looking to be loved in a romantic way, he just may be the man for them. The hilarious clip has gotten nearly 7.5K likes, and thousands of comments from people reacting to the 35-year-old. One of them came from Drake. He wrote, “This was needed today,” leading Nef The Pharoah to pin him at the very top of the post. “I appreciate it gang 🖤,” the latter wrote back.

Drake seems to be in surprisingly positive spirits considering a handful of his previously unreleased tracks surfaced online today. Two of the seven are rumoured to be on the Toronto native’s upcoming For All The Dogs album, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. Find out how to listen to them at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

