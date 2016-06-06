Back to Artists

Nef The Pharoah

Real Name
Tonee Hayes
Alias Name
Big Chang Chang
Date of Birth
Jan. 11, 1995 - Age 29
Hometown
Vallejo, California
Label
indie
Artist Bio

Following in the footsteps of the Bay Area legends, Nef the Pharoah is making a big name for himself out of his hometown Vallejo. Starting off as an unknown internet freestyler, Nef AKA Tonee Hayes was signed by the NoCal Godather E-40 after “Big Tymin,” Nef’s NOLA Bounce tribute blew up locally and countrywide. Pharoah got a huge look when YG and Ty Dolla $ign remixed the track, taking his fame and credibility to the next level. Since then, 2014’s “Bay Area Freshman of the Year” has collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, D.R.A.M., and Mistah F.A.B. Fans of Vallejo’s next superhero anxiously await the big tymer’s debut studio album.

