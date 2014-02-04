Mistah F.A.B., colloquially known as The Prince Of The Bay, is an veteran emcee and freestyle champion from North Oakland, California, perhaps best known for his hit singles "N.E.W. Oakland" and "Super Sic Wit It" as well as his appearance on MTV2's My Block: The Bay Area. Since stepping foot in the game in '98, he's released a staggering twenty-four mixtapes, nine compilations and seven studio albums, having collaborated with the likes of Keak Da Sneak, Thai VG, Spice 1, Yukmouth, BQ, E-40, The Pack, Paul Wall, Too Short, J Meast, Language Art, Turk Talk, Dem Hoodstarz and many more. The last we heard of him was the inspirational October 2013 track "Facin' The World". Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks.