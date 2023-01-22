03 Greedo just released a statement explaining that, even though he’s out of jail, he’s not quite free yet. While authorities granted him parole and announced his release earlier this year, it seems that there’s still some ground to cover. Moreover, the L.A. MC made an Instagram post explaining the ordeal.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” he wrote. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week.”

Although officials locked him up in 2018 after a 2016 arrest, don’t think that he hasn’t kept busy. In fact, just when his parole was announced, he released the Free 03 mixtape to fans’ surprise. Additionally, the 15-track project featured appearances from Drakeo The Ruler, OhGeesy, KenTheMan, and the BlueBucksClan. Also, it was entirely produced by Mike Free.

“Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music,” he continued. “I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away. So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet. I got a lot I want to clear in my head first.”

Moreover, the 35-year-old’s relationships in the industry were strong and will last for all time. When his friend Drakeo The Ruler passed last year, Greedo made a tribute post to his “evil twin.” Later on in his recent statement, he talks about his mindset following his ordeal.

“So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you, I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years,” he wrote. “Just being honest! Salute to the GeeHive and all my supporters, I love you. Thank u for keeping me alive while I was incarcerated.

Yours Truly, Cheeto.”

Still, what do you think of 03 Greedo’s statement about not being quite free from jail time just yet? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest updates on 03 Greedo and his jail time.