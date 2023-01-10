Without warning, 03 Greedo just blessed fans with a brand new mixtape this week, titled, Free 03.

The Wolf Of Grape Street rapper’s latest body of work marks his first since 2020’s Load It Up, Vol 1. Free 03 boasts 15 songs in total, produced entirely by Mike Free. The latest from Greedo finds him working alongside the late Drakeo The Ruler, BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, and KenTheMan.

Though it’s been three years since his last body of work, Greedo’s remained prolific in his output throughout his incarceration. In 2022, he also blessed fans with singles like “Drop Down” ft. KenTheMan and “Pourin'” ft. BlueBucksClan — both appear on Free 03.

Though the California rapper remains incarcerated on drug charges, it seems like things might actually be looking up in his case. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice revealed that 03 will be released on parole this week. Meanwhile, journalist Jeff Weiss, who has closely followed Greedo’s case, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Out of respect for Greedo’s right to break the news however he wants to break it, I can’t officially confirm anything,” he wrote. “But this Texas parole info is accurate. 03 should be coming home at some point this week. A 5-year nightmare finally coming to an end.”

Following a spur of releases, a judge sentenced Greedo to 20 years in prison in 2018 after striking a deal for guns and drugs charges in Texas. At this time, Greedo was at the height of his career with collaborations alongside Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Greedo’s release. Check out Free 03 below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.