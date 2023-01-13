03 Greedo is officially home.

The Wolf Of Grape Street rapper was granted parole following a hearing in June 2022. In the months that followed, he completed a program that finally enabled his freedom.

A judge sentenced Greedo to 20 years in prison on guns and drugs charges in 2018. A jury found him guilty of possessing 400 grams of and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

At the time, he was also at the height of his career and a leading force of Los Angeles’s rap scene. He released The Wolf Of Grapestreet shortly afterward, boasting appearances from OMB Peezy, PNB Rock, and Ralfy The Plug.

03 Greedo dropped his latest project, Free 03 just days before his release. The new project marked his first release since 2020’s Load It Up with production handled entirely by Mike Free. Free 03 also included appearances from BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, KenTheMan, and the late Drakeo The Ruler.

Throughout his incarceration, Greedo’s delivered an influx of music such as Netflix and Deal with Kenny Beats, Still Summer In The Projects with Mustard, and a string of singles in between. However, in an interview with Complex in 2019, 03 Greedo said that he’d take more time with his music after he was released from prison.

“When I come out, I’m gonna be talking about more glamorous things,” he said. “When I get out, I’m gonna write more and take more time. The release process won’t be the same; I won’t flood the industry. It’ll be more precise.”

