Drake has published an undeniably impressive catalog, which makes us wonder just how big his collection. of throwaways is. We’ve heard a good number of them leaked by internet sleuths and industry insiders. Recently there’s been another Tems collaboration and an updated version of Scorpion‘s “Jaded” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. According to a new report from HipHopNMore, seven new alleged Drake songs appeared online today (July 4). Two of the titles are rumoured to be on his upcoming For All The Dogs album.

An official release date or tracklist for the surprise LP has yet to be confirmed by the father of one. When sharing the news along with his poetry book, all Drizzy hinted at was returning to the “old” Drake. Fans would surely be excited for a resurrection of his old self, especially after the extreme disappointment that some of them felt over his Honestly, Nevermind album last summer.

Drake Preps for It’s All A Blur

“Tried Our Best” and “I’m The Problem” are the two titles said to be appearing on For All The Dogs. Of course, neither of these has been officially confirmed as authentic Drake songs, so we suggest listening at your own risk. Others that are making waves, but not affiliated with the 36-year-old’s next LP that we know of, include “416” featuring Big Sean, “Yves Slatt Laurent,” and two separate demos of “Lose You.” Finally, we also have the original version of “Calling My Name,” one of the more popular songs from Honestly, Nevermind.

Preparing for a tour is no easy feat, but at this point in his career, Drake is obviously a pro. Earlier this week the Canadian took a trip to the nail salon, where he traded his heavily clowned yellow polish for a beautiful pink manicure that’s getting mixed reactions online. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

