03 Greedo Drops Off Two-Pack "Rico" With Maxo Kream Feature

Los Angeles, California rapper 03 Greedo is one of the grittier rappers from the West Coast as he thrives on dropping street bangers. Additionally, he is extremely hardworking, pumping single after single, and project after project. 2024 proves that point, as the veteran MC has already put out a handful of collaborations with artists like evilgiane for example. The amount of solo material has also been impressive, as he has dropped a project exclusively on Soundcloud called F*** EVERYBODY. Now, he is gearing up perhaps for another tape sometime in the near future. Not too long ago, 03 Greedo dropped a new single called "Rico" with a feature from Texas rapper Maxo Kream.

These two have a past work relationship that dates back to 2018. 03 and Maxo first teamed up for the former's album Punken on "ATW." Then, in 2019, they reunited for 03 and Kenny Beats collab tape Netflix & Deal for the song "Beg Your Pardon." Their most recent output came just last year with "Buss Me A Script."

Listen To "Rico" By 03 Greedo & Maxo Kream

Now, they are back with maybe their most entertaining effort yet with "Rico (R.I.C.O.)." The beat starts out in more slow-mo fashion before drastically picking up in the pace in its second leg. Both rappers bring some witty bars to the table and it goes over well. Additionally, this track is a part of a two-pack for 03, with "Bless Your Soul" being the second.

