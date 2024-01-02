03 Greedo Is Shouting "FU** EVERYBODY" On His Soundcloud Exclusive EP

California rapper and auto crooner 03 Greedo has been bringing unique sounds to the West Coast for about a decade now. He likes to show off what he can do by rapping over trap-inspired production in a mumbly fashion. On top of that 03 busts out the vocal effects for when he wants to make a catchy melody. The 36-year-old is doing both of those things on a new EP.

03 Greedo has just come through with a seven-track offering. It is exclusively available on Soundcloud and has no features. FU** EVERYBODY is not reinventing the wheel for him or in the rap scene. However, he might have some of his intoxicating bangers on here.

Read More: Logic Finally Delivers Update On Long Lost "Ultra 85" Project

Listen To FU** EVERYBODY By 03 Greedo

https://soundcloud.com/03greedo/sets/fucc-everybody

There are quite a few songs produced by CHASETHEMONEY. He has worked with some big artists, including Offset and Don Toliver recently. The production is wavy, woozy, and moody. It makes a perfect home for 03's unique rap delivery and singing voice. You can check out the tape with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP, FU** EVERYBODY, by 03 Greedo? Is this the California artist's best project he has ever put forth, why or why not? What song are you gravitating toward the most so far? Do you think 03 should release the EP on the rest of the streaming platforms? Is he better when he drops albums with no features? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around 03 Greedo. Finally, stay with us for the best project posts throughout the week.

FU** EVERYBODY Tracklist:

PROCEED TO THE ROUTE SEXY OUT OF TOWNER MADE ME A TARGET REMEMBER THAT ONE TIME I BEEN WATCHIN YOU ONLY COME OUT IN THAT NIGHTTIME GLOCC INNA BOOTH

Read More: Kid Cudi Claps Back At Hater For Suggesting He Wore A Dress On "SNL" Because He Is In The Illuminati