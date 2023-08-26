03 Greedo Is Back With “Rich On Grape Street”

Prolific Los Angeles, California rapper 03 Greedo is here again with new material for his fans. “Rich On Grape Street” fits right into the type of music that the artist is so comfortable with. That of course is his signature tale about making it out of a tough upbringing and becoming successful from his hard work. Greedo certainly has overcome a lot over the course of his career.

Back in 2018, 03 Greedo was arrested after meth and a firearm in a vehicle he was in during a traffic stop was discovered. The rapper was sentenced to a lengthy sentence of 20 years. However, Greedo has since been put on parole back at the beginning of the year in January. Moreover, the rapper has dealt with some hefty snitching allegations. That is something very common when a rapper gets released early, case and point 6ix9ine.

How Are 03 Greedo Fans Feeling?

Ever since Greedo’s return back home, he has been wasting no time putting out new music. This year alone, he has two projects, Halfway There and Free 03 both surrounding his charges and time locked up. Additionally, he has 13 singles where he is either the lead artist or a feature. Greedo might have fans playing this on repeat as it combines his blend of singing and rapping over a bouncy beat.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Rich On Grape Street,” by 03 Greedo? Do you think 03 Greedo is one of the most underrated rappers from Los Angeles? How did you like his last couple of projects this year? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uhh, made it out the bricks

Ridin’ with my n***** and we ridin’ with them sticks

Why you keep calling me gang when you know you in a clique?

We must spray you with the click ‘cause we know you been a b****

