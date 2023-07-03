Earlier this week, 03 Greedo appeared on the No Jumper podcast, where he and Adam 22 discussed dealing with loss from behind bars. Adam 22 notes that the amount of people Greedo lost while in prison “must have felt like f***ing torture.” Greedo agrees, explaining “I’m already going through the personal side of people dying.” “Like aunties, family friends,” he continues, “or just losing like real close homies in the hood.” “It was so much sh*t,” 03 Greedo explains.

The rapper was released from prison earlier this year, after serving around five years. He was convicted of drug and gun charges in 2018, after law enforcement found meth and a firearm in a vehicle he was in during a traffic stop. The rapper was sentenced to 20 years. He got out and was put on parole in January. Due to his early release, 03 Greedo has been facing some “snitching” allegations as of late.

Read More: 03 Greedo Denies Snitching Allegations

03 Greedo Reflects On The Deaths Of Friends And Family

An Instagram user came forward recently, claiming to have paperwork that proved Greedo “snitched” on the user’s brother. Greedo denies these allegations. “I just want you b***h a** n***as to know,” he explained in a clip, “You know, I did five.” “Nobody else did nothing off this conviction, this time, whatever y’all calling it,” he continued, “Let’s be clear. My hood ain’t mad at me. Ain’t nothing worked out, you hear me? That’s cute. Who in jail? ‘Oh, that was Greedo work, but he’s still telling.’ I ain’t never said that. But if they want to say I said that, f**k it, let’s go get the videos. I did half a decade, nobody else in jail, it’s my work.”

Earlier this week, a woman claiming to have worked on Greedo’s case came forward to defend him amid the allegations. She claimed that he was released early due to footage coming to light and revealing that it was a “bad stop.” She went on to feud with 1090 Jake over his accusations against the rapper, telling him that he “could be subjected to a lawsuit” over his claims.

Read More: 03 Greedo Flexes New Chain & British Accent On IG, Drake Approves

[Via]