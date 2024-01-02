Kid Cudi Claps Back At Hater For Suggesting He Wore A Dress On "SNL" Because He Is In The Illuminati

Kid Cudi is going to be dropping a new album called INSANO this year. Overall, fans have been waiting on the album for a while. However, despite a planned release date of September 15th, it ultimately got pushed back. Now, the album is set to contain upwards of 40 songs. Furthermore, there are going to be features from the biggest artists in hip-hop. Needless to say, this is going to be a project that serves the fans who have stuck by Cudi for years.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few Cudi haters out there. For instance, one person took to Twitter to reference his iconic SNL performance where he wore a dress. This was meant as a tribute to Kurt Cobain. However, the person below claimed it was some sort of "Illuminati humiliation ritual." Cudi saw this comment and decided to clap back. Overall, it was an eloquent response that showcases just how deeply Cudi thinks about the ways in which he expresses himself.

Read More: Rihanna & Kid Cudi Are Overjoyed With Their Emmy Nominations

Kid Cudi Speaks

"Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post. Its the start of a new year and I got time for muthafuckas like u today. This post is mad fuckin lame of u and sad," Cudi wrote. "A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the commenfs that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps."

Overall, this may just encourage people to think twice before making dumb comments. However, this is the internet, so you really never know. Although Cudi did a good job of making his case, some people simply won't listen. Let us know what you think of Cudi's response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reveals Eerie Skeleton Tattoo