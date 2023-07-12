The Emmy Awards nominations are in, and while “Succession” might’ve swept the competition with a whopping 27 chances at a trophy, the music world got its shine, too. Moreover, Rihanna and Kid Cudi are among the two musical artists (or at least, that’s what they’re most known for) nominated at this year’s Emmys. Both shared messages of excitement and gratitude when they heard the news, especially directed towards their teams. While Cudi saw a nomination for Best Animated Program for his Netflix special Entergalactic, RiRi got five for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show spectacle. Those categories are Outstanding Technical Direction Camerawork for a Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

“Pull up breed up 2 d bashment…” Rihanna wrote in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post of the event on Wednesday (July 12). Through those new pictures, she celebrated the nominations while recalling the awe-inspiring show.

“5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

Rihanna Celebrates Her Emmy Nominations

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi shared his excitement via a few Twitter posts that even shouted out Travis Scott. “ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!!” the Cleveland crooner shared. “YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS *NSANE!!!!! THANK U GOD. THIS IS HUGE!!! CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE TEAM WHO BUSTED THEIR A**ES FOR 3 YEARS AND BROUGHT THIS BAD BOY TO LIFE!! @netflix #entergalactic. Now, the big question: What to wear?? Love to all the homies that hit me and showed love about the emmy nom. Trav hit me first before anyone sayin congrats. It feels good to know I got real homies, real family out here that support me always.

Kid Cudi Scores Huge Nomination At The Emmys

“Kenya Barris, Elizabeth Porter, Mike Moon, Mike Penketh, Fletch Moules, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings,” he continued. “This is the Entergalactic team behind the scenes that made my dream come to life and I am so thankful for each and everyone of these amazing people.” But that wasn’t all, as other hip-hop nominees also appeared. These are Jay-Z for executive-producing the halftime show, Tupac’s FX series “Dear Mama” and Biggie’s VR concert experience. Tune into the Emmys on September 18 on Fox and stick around on HNHH for more updates on hip-hop media crossovers, Kid Cudi, and Rihanna.

