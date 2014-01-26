chopped and screwed
- NewsThe Chopstars Transform "Certified Lover Boy" Into "Certified Purple Boy"Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" gets chopped, but not slopped. By Taylor McCloud
- News21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II" Gets Chopped & Screwed21 Savage and Metro Boomin's chart-topping new album "Savage Mode II" gets the "Chopped and Screwed" treatment.By Alex Zidel
- TVDJ Screw Biopic "All Screwed Up" Series Trailer Arrives 20 Years After His DeathA biopic series on the Houston legend is officially in the works.By Aron A.
- NewsDrake's "Connect" Is Still Elite Nighttime Driving Music"Nothing Was The Same" turns 6, today. By Noah C
- News"Black Panther: The Album" Gets Chopped Not Slopped Treatment"Black Panther" gets Chopped and Screwed by some seasoned veterans.By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content5 Things We Want From A$AP Rocky's Next AlbumHere are five things we want to hear on A$AP Rocky's next album. By Aron A.
- Mixtapes4:44 (Chopped Not Slopped)"4:44" like never before.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake’s “More Life” To Receive The Chopped & Screwed Treatment SoonOG Ron C & The Chopstars are about to re-work Drake's new album "More Life."By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesPurple MoonlightBest Picture winner "Moonlight" gets the chopped and slopped treatment.By Kristen Bromiley
- NewsA Seat At The Table While Sipping Purple LemonadeHear a 36-track chopped (not slopped) mashup of Beyonce's "Lemonade" and Solange‘s "A Seat At The Table."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentHappy Birthday DJ Screw: Elite ChopsIn remembrance of DJ Screw, we highlight 10 of his chopped and screwed masterpieces.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Orange Calderón Chops Up Travi$ Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It"DJ Orange Calderón brings the Houston vibes out in Travi$ Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBeyonce (Chopped & Screwed By Ron C & DJ Candlestick)DJ Candlestick and Ron C give us a chopped and screwed version of Beyonce's new eponymous album.By hnhh