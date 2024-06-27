DJ Screw And The Screwed Up Click Gave Us A 35-Minute Epic With "June 27"

June 27 is a celebration in Houston.

Now we chilling, now we just leaning And we coming up, finne pop up on the scene, and Just got some drank from that boy with that Bird And you know we just hooked up on some syrup Now you know we gone, going real strong I'm thinking riding far, I'm thinking riding long

Throughout the freestyle, we get DJ Screw's signature production style. Slowed-down and syrupy instrumentals help bolster the freestyle's seven-artist roster. Each MC brings their own flare to the song, but everyone is laidback which helps make the song feel like some sort of kickback. It's a demonstration of what makes Houston hip-hop so special. Since today is June 27, everyone should be giving this a listen.

DJ Screw is easily one of Houston's most beloved legends. For those who may not know, Screw is the inventor of the "chopped & screwed" sound. Overall, he pioneered an entire scene and inspired artists like Travis Scott , Don Toliver , and many more. Furthermore, he helped found the Screwed Up Click. Sometimes, members of the group would come over to his house to record freestyles. On June 27, 1996, Big Moe, Key-C, Yungstar, Big Pokey, DeMo, Haircut Joe, and Kay-Luv helped record a 35-minute freestyle. Appropriately, the epic collaboration was called "June 27."

