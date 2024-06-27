DJ Screw And The Screwed Up Click Gave Us A 35-Minute Epic With "June 27"

DJ Screw is easily one of Houston's most beloved legends. For those who may not know, Screw is the inventor of the "chopped & screwed" sound. Overall, he pioneered an entire scene and inspired artists like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and many more. Furthermore, he helped found the Screwed Up Click. Sometimes, members of the group would come over to his house to record freestyles. On June 27, 1996, Big Moe, Key-C, Yungstar, Big Pokey, DeMo, Haircut Joe, and Kay-Luv helped record a 35-minute freestyle. Appropriately, the epic collaboration was called "June 27."
Throughout the freestyle, we get DJ Screw's signature production style. Slowed-down and syrupy instrumentals help bolster the freestyle's seven-artist roster. Each MC brings their own flare to the song, but everyone is laidback which helps make the song feel like some sort of kickback. It's a demonstration of what makes Houston hip-hop so special. Since today is June 27, everyone should be giving this a listen.
Let us know what you think of this epic freestyle, in the comments section down below. What are your favorite elements of Houston hip-hop? Who do you think had the best verse on "June 27?" Is this one of the most iconic pieces of Houston hip-hop history? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
DJ Screw Is One Of Houston's Most Beloved Legends
Quotable Lyrics: Key-C
Now we chilling, now we just leaning
And we coming up, finne pop up on the scene, and
Just got some drank from that boy with that Bird
And you know we just hooked up on some syrup
Now you know we gone, going real strong
I'm thinking riding far, I'm thinking riding long