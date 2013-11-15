dj screw
- MusicTravis Scott To Executive Produce DJ Screw BiopicTravis Scott will be executive producing the upcoming biopic centered around the late DJ Screw.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDJ Screw Documentary Drops New Trailer Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott & MoreThe upcoming DJ Screw documentary, "Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape" has released a new trailer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSony Set To Develop DJ Screw BiopicSony is working on a biopic based on the legendary producer DJ Screw.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentDrake's "November 18th" Is Our Subtle Reminder That Winter Is Coming It's time to play that Drake song.By Rose Lilah
- MusicJ. Prince Says An Artist Used His Name To Extort The Late DJ ScrewHe wasn't away of the scam and didn't name the artist in question, but did add that "he dead."By Erika Marie
- RandomGeorge Floyd Was Part Of A Legendary Houston Rap Group With DJ ScrewGeorge Floyd was a rapper and former member of the legendary Screwed Up Click, led by DJ Screw.By Alex Zidel
- TVDJ Screw Biopic "All Screwed Up" Series Trailer Arrives 20 Years After His DeathA biopic series on the Houston legend is officially in the works.By Aron A.
- NewsDrake Paid Homage To DJ Screw & Houston On "November 18th"It's only appropriate.By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Kendrick Lamar Body DJ Screw's "June 27th": Throwback FreestyleKendrick Lamar goes off the dome in this Throwback gem. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsTravis Scott's "ASTROWORLD" ReviewTravis Scott delivers his most fully realized project since his mixtape days. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Day 3 Merch Is Most Vibrant Batch So FarTravis Scott continues to roll out some fine-looking merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Talks Houston Rap History With NardwuarNardwuar vs. Trae tha Truth.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeHouston-Based Company Is Selling Coffee In Cough Syrup Bottles As A Tribute To DJ ScrewIntroducing the Screwston coffee brew.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsTrae Tha Truth "Ridin Top Dine" VideoOn his birthday, Trae tha Truth drops the video to his "Another 48 Hours" freestyle "Ridin Top Dine." By Angus Walker
- MixtapesStream Trae The Truth's "Another 48 Hours" MixtapeTrae tha Truth shares a new tape of freestyles, "Another 48 Hours," in honor of DJ Screw. By Angus Walker
- NewsDo It For ScrewZ-Ro & Mike D pay tribute to DJ Screw with "Do It for Screw." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentHappy Birthday DJ Screw: Elite ChopsIn remembrance of DJ Screw, we highlight 10 of his chopped and screwed masterpieces.By Chris Tart
- Original Content15 Deaths That Shook Up The Rap GameWe've lost many important figure to the rap game over the years, and here we take a look at 15 losses that were felt throughout the hip-hop community.By Chris Tart
- Original Content10 H-Town Classics To Celebrate Houston Appreciation WeekendHere are 10 Houston classics to prep you for Houston Appreciation Weekend, as well as playlist to introduce you to the city's new talent. By Angus Walker
- NewsBun B Says Houston Rap Relies Too Heavily On DJ Screw's LegacyBun B speaks on breaking Houston rap's trends, working with Jay Z on "Big Pimpin'," and his early struggles as a southern artist.By Trevor Smith