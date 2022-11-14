Travis Scott has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the late producer DJ Screw. The news comes days ahead of the 22-year anniversary of Screw’s death.

Isaac Yowman, who is directing the project, explained that Scott’s involvement came about, “When I went up to the LA office with my bro Earl, and the entire Cactus Jack team was there. Trav and I talked over an hour about how epic this could be… bouncing ideas. The love for Screw was mutual, and he told me I had his full support. We’re both raised in Mo. City so this means that much more to have him be a part.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

As for the process so fair, Yowman explained: “There’s been so much work done over the last year. The studio and I, alongside Travis’s team, have been connecting with writers — identifying the best way to tell this story on paper. Screw is a music icon, in the South he’s like a God, so there’s a level of delicacy when tapping into his story. That noted, I’m grateful as hell to have his sister Michelle and brother Charles in my corner as a support system. I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating through the process.”

Despite being in the works for some time, Columbia Pictures has yet to announce a release date for the film.

Scott has paid tribute to the late DJ Screw numerous times throughout his career. He dedicated his Astroworld track, “R.I.P. Screw,” to the Houston native, while also sampling his works on several songs over the years.

Screw famously coined the “chopped and screwed” technique. He was an incredibly influential figure in the Houston hip-hop community prior to his death in 2000.

Revisit Scott’s “R.I.P. Screw” below.

