DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs & Offset Would Cheat On Cardi B

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs ended their relationship just days before the Patriots played the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

DJ Akademiks discussed Cardi B's split from Stefon Diggs during a recent livestream, arguing that if the New England Patriots star did allegedly cheat on her, it would be understandable. Despite praising Cardi, Akademiks argued that he's seen Diggs around too many beautiful women.

"You see two or three of that n****s b*tches and be like, I can understand why he's f*cking these girls on the side. Yo Cardi, those b*tches is bad. I'm still putting you up there because you my homie, but his side chicks are bad," he said. "... Cardi, I give you the number one spot, but it's not like he's f*cking a bunch of ugly ducklings."

From there, he brought up Jay-Z, Tyga, and more celebrities who have allegedly cheated over the years, arguing they hooked up with less attractive women. Akademiks also brought up Cardi's ex-husband, Offset, citing allegations that he was unfaithful in their relationship as well.

When Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B went public with their relationship back in 2025, and they welcomed their first child together, later that year. Things took a turn for the worse days before the Super Bowl. At the game, Cardi made an appearance during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, but didn't stay to support Diggs for the end of the game. When it ended, the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

She seemingly referenced the drama during a recent concert, remarking on stage. "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me. I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me," she said.

Taking to X after a clip of the moment went viral, Cardi issued a clarification. She wrote: "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle. Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

