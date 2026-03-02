Cardi B is bowing out of a feud with an advisor for Donald Trump for her and her family's safety. The superstar rapper got roped into one with Alex Bruesewitz after he accused her agent of being involved with a company that found out thousands of bots were spreading Nicki Minaj's pro-Trump posts.

She initially sounded off on Bruesewitz for suggesting that her rep, Mike "G" Guirguis, had something to do with this given her and Nicki's history. This all stems from a report from Politico about this very story and Bruesewitz had an issue with the report not including Guirguis' affiliation with Cyabra, a "disinformation detection company" who discovered the bot use.

Cardi angrily encouraged Bruesewitz to acknowledge that this report is accurate and to leave her out of it.

"Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts. Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors.. so what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bullsh*t.

She added, "I do not have anything to do with that and I don’t give AF!! Now lie and say that’s not true!!! See what happen when you involve me in sh*t that don’t have nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!!"

Cardi B Trump Advisor Beef

Mike "G" also chimed in per Complex, "[M]y advisory role and investment in Cyabra along with multiple other tech companies has absolutely nothing to do with Cardi B."

But out of fear for her and her family's safety, she's not engaging any further. In a recent X Spaces she explained, "I don't even play that shit. I don't want no smoke with nobody from the f*cking government, b*tch. I don't want no beef with no white folks that work in the motherf*cking White House, because, God forbid, my motherf*cking plane blow up [on] some weird sh*t. [Or] I get kidnapped [or] they play with my family."

Moreover, she said that after her clap back at Bruesewitz, she was attacked his supporters. That sent her into panic mode and led her to backing away. "It makes me feel like people that are in power and are in the White House is watching me and looking at me and stalking me. Motherf*ckers might be outside my hotel. …. Motherf*ckers probably have a satellite on top of my crib. So how the f*ck do you think I feel? I feel a little paranoid, because it's like, why me? I've been minding my business."