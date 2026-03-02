Kodak Black Gets Major Update In Super Bowl Shooting Lawsuit

Kodak Black is no longer facing a lawsuit over the shooting that took place outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022, where he had been attending an event hosted by Justin Bieber. Two victims of the incident, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, accused Black of allegedly escalating the situation, provoking the shooter into attacking. According to a new report from TMZ, they have dropped their lawsuit.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told the outlet that there was no settlement in the case and the two won't be refiling. He explained: "This lawsuit filed by Gloria Allred, might have been the dumbest, most ridiculous lawsuit I have ever read. As I said when this idiotic lawsuit was filed, they would not get a dime. This was light work for me and our L.A. office run by Zoe Aron. Luckily for them, our client decided to forgo filing a motion for his attorney fees, and let them whimper away with their tail between their legs. This should be a warning and a lesson to dopey attorneys, filing dopey lawsuits, come for our clients and we will come for you."

In the original filing, Schaefer and Rahman listed Justin Bieber as a defendant as well, but dismissed him from the case a few months afterward. They tried to seek a $62 million judgment, but a judge shot down the figure. They attempted another request for $10.6 million, but that failed as well.

Kodak Black's Super Bowl Shooting

As for the shooting, it took place at an invite-only party Justin Bieber had been hosting for Super Bowl Weekend. Other celebrities in attendance included Lil Baby, Drake, and Gunna.

Kodak took a shot in the leg during the incident. Schaefer was shot above his right ankle, while Rahman was hit in his left shoulder. “I witnessed Kodak Black initiate the altercation with patrons outside of the subject location, which was the catalyst for the series of events that led to gun violence,” Rahman alleged in a filing, last year.