Boosie Badazz Reacts To Kodak Black’s Latest Concerning Viral Video

BY Caroline Fisher
Boosie Badazz Kodak Black Concerning Video
Nov 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, footage that appears to show Kodak Black nodding off onstage surfaced online, sparking concern among fans.

Kodak Black fans have been expressing concerns about the rapper for quite some time now. Unfortunately, this week is no different. Recently, a worrisome video of him surfaced online, leading to discussion about his current condition. In the video, shared by Akademiks TV, he appears to be nodding off onstage in Texas as a couple of crew members try to hold him up. Social media users speculate that this was a result of drug or alcohol abuse, though this is unconfirmed.

"Someone needs to help kodak asap," one Twitter/X user claims. "What's going on with him," another wonders. Someone else simply says, "Don’t do drugs kids."

The video even caught the attention of Boosie Badazz, who made a remark about the situation on Instagram. He seems to be incredibly worried about the 28-year-old's well-being, despite whatever issues they've had in the past. "DUDE NEED HELP FRFR," he declared.

Read More: Woman Accuses Kodak Black Of Intimidating Her Stepfather After Car Crash

Do Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Have Beef?

Boosie's comment came just a few weeks after he went off on Kodak for dissing him in a song. "I used to look up to Boosie he hate I got more bread that old head stupid… you don’t even move like ah OG… couldn’t sign me you got cold, yea you know me," he raps on "Christmas Eve."

Boosie didn't hold back in his response. "U wait until the day before I go to court to drop a weak a*s diss song," he tweeted. "Lol U A #CCCH (Clout Chasing Crackhead). U know what I got going and you do this day before court. 100% you are a clown. Its still not go get people to f*ck people with your music."

"When was the last time you heard somebody say 'put on that new Kodak,'" he continued. "You done bra. Your career is over!!. Your music is trash and your looks are even worst. Only time you were relevant when you mentioned me. You still mad you did that song and I blowed you down. You can't take that back.!!"

Read More: Kodak Black Has Fans Very Worried After Concerning Livestream

