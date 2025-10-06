Kodak Black Claps Back At Rampant Meth Rumors

Kodak Black cannot escape the allegations, particularly when it relates to the use of drugs and his alleged abuse of them. They have festered over time and continue to plague was has mostly been a successful career. Recently, the Pompano Beach, Florida native has been spotting ones relating to his alleged use of meth.

However, he's shutting those rumors down completely. He did so during an Instagram Live per No Jumper, putting those on blast for assuming that he's on the hard drug. "I eat good... high or not...," Kodak said to his viewers. "I don't be on no f*cking meth."

He does admit to trying it at one point, during his response. Interestingly, he tries to argue that everyone is actually on meth in some shape or form. "There's meth in every drug... For people who drink liquor, smoke weed; for the people that do anything, y'all don't know what's in the ingredients."

He continues, "Y'all just take sh*t and don't even know what the sh*t came from, what's been in it... Mind your own business, for real for real... Y’all really just want to have something against me."

Another reason why fans may be concerned about his well-being could stem from a past On The Radar freestyle.

Kodak Black Drake Collab

During his performance, he mentions a "young n**** with a meth habit." Another recent instance that had his fan base freaking out was when he was driving while drinking lean. Thankfully, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shut down that rumor, saying it was actually juice.

But jokes or not, Kodak is someone that the hip-hop community feels bad for. But Kodak doesn't see it that way. Instead, he thinks people are just out to ruin his reputation. It's a tough relationship that hasn't really improved over time.