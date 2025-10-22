Kodak Black’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Some Fans Convinced He’s Nearing Retirement

BY Caroline Fisher
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kodak Black recently took to his Instagram Story to promote his new song, "How To Let Go," raising eyebrows in the process.

It goes without saying that Kodak Black has made some great music throughout his career. Now, however, some fans have started to speculate that he may not have much more to offer. These rumors began to circulate yesterday, when the rapper took to his Instagram Story to promote his new song, "How To Let Go." His post featured a cryptic remark, which quickly raised eyebrows.

"Two More Albums Then I'm Out [peace sign]," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper. While some think he means that he plans to retire after dropping two more albums, others aren't as convinced. Many believe this could just be when his deal with his label ends.

"YB GOT HIM WANTING TO QUIT LOL," one Instagram user jokes. "Rappers always say that and be cap," another writes. "Probably his label deal," someone else says. For now, Kodak has not publicly addressed speculation about his retirement.

Kodak Black Drug Rumors

This isn't the only rumor about Kodak Black that's been circulated in recent months, either. Many fans have also expressed concerns about his allege substance abuse issues, even theorizing that he could be using meth. The performer decided to address these rumors head-on during a chat with viewers on Instagram Live earlier this month, making it clear that they're false.

"I eat good... high or not," he explained. "I don't be on no f*cking meth." Kodak went on to explain that many people consume things without being completely sure of what's in them, urging viewers to mind their own business.

"There's meth in every drug... For people who drink liquor, smoke weed; for the people that do anything, y'all don't know what's in the ingredients," he claimed. "Y'all just take sh*t and don't even know what the sh*t came from, what's been in it... Mind your own business, for real for real... Y’all really just want to have something against me."

