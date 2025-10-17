Billy Ado Claims Kodak Black Is Banned From Brooklyn For 6ix9ine Collab

Rapper Kodak Black entertains the crowd before a 42-20 victory over Monmouth at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL. © Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Billy Ado's warning to Kodak Black mirrors his comments on Wack 100 for interviewing 6ix9ine, which Brooklyn is apparently not happy with.

When Kodak Black and 6ix9ine teamed up with Yailin La Más Viral for their 2023 collaboration "Shaka Laka," fans immediately engaged with the controversy. Tekashi's snitching scandal made many people raise their eyebrows at Kodak, including alleged Nine Trey Bloods affiliate Billy Ado.

His recent remarks on No Jumper also caused conversation due to his claim that the Florida rapper isn't welcome in Brooklyn anymore due to his collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. This mirrors Billy Ado's similar comments over an interview that Wack 100 did with the controversial rapper, arguing that Wack can't go to Brooklyn anymore either.

"F**k Kodak do that for? F**k he needed that for?" Billy argued concerning 6ix9ine and Kodak Black's collaboration. "A million dollars? We could've gotten you a million dollars, Kodak. We're getting money over here, too. The f**k you went over there and did a song with a snitch? He the only person that did it, aside from Nicki Minaj."

However, Adam22 argued that Kodak's work with Tekashi wasn't as cordial as it seems on paper. "He did the verse, didn't really make it look like he f***ed with 6ix9ine in doing the verse, dissed him on the verse, they took the diss out, and then his producer leaked the diss," he stated. "He also found a way to basically disrespect him in the rollout. So he got the money and got to s**t on him publicly, which I think is what Kodak wanted to do. It didn't f**k up his image."

Read More: Kodak Black Beefs With 1090 Jake Over 6ix9ine Collab

Kodak Black 6ix9ine Collab

"It's still the principle," Billy Ado retorted. "I'm a man that lives off principles and morals. Real s**t. [...] I live off principles and morals, bro. [...] He can't come in my hood and dap nobody up. Maybe Brooklyn, but he can't come to Bed-Stuy and chill. None of my friends would approve of that."

"I feel you, but also, the way it worked out for Kodak, he got to keep 95 percent of his respect and he got a million bucks," Adam22 argued.

Amid 6ix9ine's other recent controversies, we'll see how this develops. Maybe Kodak Black himself addresses this one more time.

Read More: 6ix9ine Denies Paying Kodak Black $1 Million For Feature On “Shaka Laka”

