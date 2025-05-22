Kodak Black Concerns Fans With Meth Line In New “On The Radar” Freestyle

Kodak Black fans have been voicing concerns about his alleged drug use for quite a while now. Unfortunately, these concerns were only compounded this week, when his new On the Radar freestyle dropped. In it, he refers to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit." The line has earned big reactions from commenters, who for the most part, can't get behind it.

"So we’re just gonna ignore that he said that he’s addicted to Meth," one writes. "So yall ain’t hear the meth part ??? Please send help," another says. “It’s a homage to [Trick Daddy] lowkey. But saying a meth habit is wild," someone else claims.

Following his arrest in December of 2023, Kodak admitted to having used meth in the past while denying cocaine allegations. Currently, it's unconfirmed which substances he allegedly uses.

Is Kodak Black On Meth?

"If that s**t ain't me, don't put that on me," he said on Instagram Live at the time. "Don't convict me of some s**t that ain't me. Them people went cocaine on me. That's the only s**t that I'm flaming about...I done told y'all, I did meth before. I ain't into that s**t. I ain't riding around with no cocaine. These people don't have no body-cam, none of that. It's 2023, fam."

The substance found by police was later confirmed to be oxycodone, which he had a prescription for. In 2024, Kodak claimed to be working towards sobriety, warning his fans about the dangers of drug use.