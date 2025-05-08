Kodak Black Claims He's Never Felt Real Love Amid Disturbing Maranda Johnson Allegations

May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American rapper Kodak Black sits rink side during the second period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kodak Black has drawn a lot of headlines for his antics recently, and fans just hope he's staying healthy amid all the drama.

Kodak Black has been in a few romantic relationships in his life, but it seems like none of them fit his fantasy of real love. During a recent social media live session caught by @livebitez and Akademiks TV on Twitter, he responded to a fan's comment about his girl treating him right.

Yak said he's never experienced real love, and went on to mockingly whine about it for a couple of minutes. It seems like he was dismissing the notion of love outright and making light of people feeling sorry for themselves because of it. Either way, fans expressed some concern for the Florida rapper's demeanor amid a lot of other antics these days.

For example, Kodak Black recently confronted a fan who got a little too aggressive while requesting a picture with him. "F**k you, take a picture with me," the fan allegedly remarked at the Kentucky Derby. Kodak recounted the situation online, explaining that he just walked away.

Amid a Shedeur Sanders draft party and other Internet narratives, we'll see if he revisits this particular dilemma again. But other, darker, and more serious allegations point to why the 27-year-old might dismiss the concept of love.

Read More: Kodak Black Shares A Touching Moment With His Old Babysitter

Who Is Maranda Johnson?

Maranda Johnson, the mother of two of his children, accused Kodak Black of abuse online. She alleged he acted emotionally and physically abusive towards her, and also accused him of being a deadbeat father.

"Made up stories where we have evidence of Kodak not only paying and giving money for his children, but also buying gifts," Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen responded to these accusations. "The rest is pure fiction from a very selfish young lady. I didn't want to comment on this young lady committing defamation which we will sue her for, but also for the over 150k worth of damage she did to 7 cars and smashing a window of the house that had his kids inside. She fought another mother of kodaks young child hurt the child and the mother at a b day party that kodak paid thousands of dollars for his daughter."

Cohen called this an alleged "money grab" that blocks the MC from seeing his children for purposes of extortion. Also, he said they launched legal action over Johnson's alleged damage to cars and his home.

Read More: Kodak Black Extends A Helping Hand By Paying Rent For 200 Residents In Florida Housing Project

