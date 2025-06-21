Kodak Black Caught Picking His Nose And Wiping Boogers On Woman's Head

BY Zachary Horvath
Kodak Black
Kodak Black went digging for gold and found the jackpot. However, he decided to give treasure to someone else.

Kodak Black was seen vibing and having a great ol' time at the Mona Club in Miami. However, he may have gotten a little too comfortable with his surroundings because the rapper decided to pick his nose. No Jumper caught him on video doing it and he went digging for more than just a second or two.

His mission wound up being successful; however, he didn't want to keep his prize. Instead, an innocent woman who was just trying to enjoy herself wound up becoming the "proud recipient." Kodak Black decided to wipe his boogers on her head without her noticing somehow.

What's even wilder is that the "ZEZE" rapper did it with a big grin on his face. Folks in the comments section couldn't help but burst into laughter. The antics continued though as Kodak tried to see if two other women wanted to eat his buried treasure.

Hilariously, the second seemed to not know what was going on and just decided to keep dancing onstage next to him.

Eventually though, the girl who got the boogers wiped on her head confronted him about it. In the video, it appears as if one of her friends told her that they caught Kodak in the act. But to keep the joke alive, he lied to her face.

Kodak Black & Maranda Johnson

But in a nice turn of events, Kodak Black decided to ask the same girl to join him onstage to seemingly make up for what he did. It appears that he was there for a performance as a third clip from the outlet shows him performing his hits for the clubgoers.

While it did seem like it was a successful night for him, he's unfortunately still dealing with some not so positive things elsewhere. Right now, Kodak is facing allegations from ex and mother of two of his children, Maranda Johnson.

She recently alleged that he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her in addition to allegedly being a deadbeat dad.

The rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, had this to say in response: "Made up stories where we have evidence of Kodak not only paying and giving money for his children but also buying gifts. The rest is pure fiction from a very selfish young lady. I didn't want to comment on this young lady committing defamation which we will sue her for, but also for the over 150k worth of damage she did to 7 cars and smashing a window of the house that had his kids inside. She fought another mother of kodaks young child hurt the child and the mother at a b day party that kodak paid thousands of dollars for his daughter."

